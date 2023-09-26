Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ignition - Original - Poster image

Ignition

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Outro
Fire
116.7Kexports
rating
Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic logo reveal wrapped in slow‑motion fire and rolling smoke. This dramatic intro/outro frames your mark with letterbox bars, moody lighting and a polished reflective floor for premium impact. Easily swap in your logo and tagline, tint the flames and smoke, or use your own background media for a unique finish. Perfect for gaming channels, tech intros, product stings, promos and broadcast idents when you need bold, atmospheric energy that commands attention.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us