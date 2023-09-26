Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic logo reveal wrapped in slow‑motion fire and rolling smoke. This dramatic intro/outro frames your mark with letterbox bars, moody lighting and a polished reflective floor for premium impact. Easily swap in your logo and tagline, tint the flames and smoke, or use your own background media for a unique finish. Perfect for gaming channels, tech intros, product stings, promos and broadcast idents when you need bold, atmospheric energy that commands attention.