Ignition
00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
116.7Kexports
Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic logo reveal wrapped in slow‑motion fire and rolling smoke. This dramatic intro/outro frames your mark with letterbox bars, moody lighting and a polished reflective floor for premium impact. Easily swap in your logo and tagline, tint the flames and smoke, or use your own background media for a unique finish. Perfect for gaming channels, tech intros, product stings, promos and broadcast idents when you need bold, atmospheric energy that commands attention.
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