Horror Opener

Set the tone for your spooky content with a dark, grungy Halloween logo intro. Hand-drawn horror elements—like a skull or pumpkin, bats, and eerie branches—build suspense before revealing your brand and tagline. Distressed textures, scratches, and moody vignette framing create an atmospheric, cinematic feel. Flexible color controls let you match your palette while slice and line-wipe transitions add bite to every beat. Ideal for horror trailers, seasonal promos, streams, and social intros or outros.