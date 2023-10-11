Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Horror Opener - Skull - Poster image

Horror Opener

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Horror
Halloween
Grunge
3.1Kexports
rating
Set the tone for your spooky content with a dark, grungy Halloween logo intro. Hand-drawn horror elements—like a skull or pumpkin, bats, and eerie branches—build suspense before revealing your brand and tagline. Distressed textures, scratches, and moody vignette framing create an atmospheric, cinematic feel. Flexible color controls let you match your palette while slice and line-wipe transitions add bite to every beat. Ideal for horror trailers, seasonal promos, streams, and social intros or outros.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us