Particle Vortex Reveal

Create a powerful logo animation with a swirling particle vortex, cinematic lens flares and a clean centered reveal. This 3D motion graphics template blends futuristic energy with elegant polish, perfect for intros and outros. Easily drop in your logo and tagline, fine‑tune colors and glow, and adjust the overall vibe. A dark, gradient backdrop and letterbox bars frame the action, while energy rings and sparkles build anticipation. Designed to be fast, flexible and memorable, it elevates brand presence across videos, streams and promos without any hassle.