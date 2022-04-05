Bring your brand to life with a fast, cinematic logo animation. This template slashes across the screen with bright light streaks, lens flares, smoke and particles to reveal three bold titles and your logo with a tagline. Designed for impactful intros and outros, it features a dark gradient backdrop, crisp centered typography, letterbox bars, and dynamic shatter transitions. Easily customize text, colors, fonts and effects to match your branding. Ideal for gaming, tech, reviews, promos and more when you need a sleek, high‑energy opener.