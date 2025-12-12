Menu
New Year Countdown
Created by d3luxxxe
7exports
1 minute and 20 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
10videos
1image
6texts
1font
1audio
Unveil a majestic start to the New Year with a countdown that combines holiday charm and cinematic flair. With our New Year Countdown template, Watch the seconds hand of a softly lit clock sweep towards midnight against a golden, snowy backdrop. Add your festive wishes with smooth text transitions framed by festive details and conclude with spectacular fireworks. Craft a polished, enchanting opener for your holiday festivities.
