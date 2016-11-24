Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Fast Shots - Original - Poster image

Fast Shots

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 17 images · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Logo animation
Minimal
3D motion graphics
Digital
15.4Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a minimalist, fast-paced intro that blends floating photo/video panels, HUD accents, and elegant depth-of-field. This energetic opener features bold title plates, light-leak transitions, and a clean centered logo reveal, making it ideal for promos, presentations, and content branding. Easily customize colors, images, fonts, and text to match any style. Its dark, neon-accented UI creates cinematic contrast while keeping attention on your message. Quick to edit and versatile, it’s a refined slideshow-meets-logo animation that works for brands, portfolios, and campaigns alike.
d3luxxxe profile image
d3luxxxe
Edit
Similar templates
Best of d3luxxxe
Hype Rush Intro Opener
By kalinichev
Edit
4K
00:17
Hype Rush Intro Opener Original theme video
Modern Rotating Slideshow
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:12
Modern Rotating Slideshow Original theme video
Digital Holographic Opener
By motionsparrow
Edit
00:15
Digital Holographic Opener Original theme video
Fast Stomp Opener
By Mr_Free
Edit
2K
00:18
Fast Stomp Opener Original theme video
Short Intro
By Promak
Edit
00:09
Short Intro Original theme video
Stylish Opener
By Harchenko
Edit
00:17
Stylish Opener Original theme video
Urban Glitch Intro
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:20
Urban Glitch Intro Original theme video
Urban Opener
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:15
Urban Opener 156465 theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us