Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Opener - 156465 - Poster image

Urban Opener

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 17 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Logo animation
Title sequence
Bold
9.7Kexports
rating
Bring high-octane energy to your next video with a fast stomp intro built for impact. This dynamic promo strings bold headlines with rapid slide-ins, slice transitions, glitch accents and cinematic light leaks, then culminates in a powerful logo reveal and tagline. Load your images or clips into multiple media slots, customize fonts and colors, toggle glitch and flash effects, and fine-tune backgrounds for your brand. Perfect for ads, channel openers and event teasers when you need speed, style and clarity in one cohesive opener.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us