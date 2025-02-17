en
Short Intro

Templates
/
Branding
6-15s
Landscape
Frame
Pixels
Stomp
Glitch
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
More details
Short Intro - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Promak profile image
Created by Promak
6exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
10videos
1image
12texts
4fonts
1audio
Make a lasting first impression with our Short Intro. Perfect for introducing your brand or message in seconds. Catch your audience’s eye with sleek designs, smooth animations and a condensed message that packs a punch. Try it now and see the difference it makes to your content!
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Promak
Stomp Funky Original theme video
Stomp Funky
Edit
By CuteRabbit
10s
27
11
10
A Fancy Template To Promote Your Valuable Product Or Event Attractively.
Sport Promo 2 Original theme video
Sport Promo 2
Edit
By any_motion
12s
24
10
6
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
Sport Promo 1 Original theme video
Sport Promo 1
Edit
By any_motion
14s
26
12
9
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
Short Stomp Opener Original theme video
Short Stomp Opener
Edit
By smoothlymo
10s
21
14
3
A quick, energetic intro to your video ads, presentations, slideshows, lectures, webinars and vlogs or an engaging event promo video for your business. Ridiculously easy to make yours, simply upload a few images related to your business, and enter you messages. Make a professional promo video in minutes!
Chat Text Original theme video
Chat Text
Edit
By bbpixel
8s
6
7
12
Chat Text Logo Reveal is a simple and clean looking animation featuring a few message bubbles from a messaging app that turn into your logo.
Glitch Stomp Original theme video
Glitch Stomp
Edit
By CuteRabbit
14s
28
19
9
Glitch Stomp is a vivid, stylish way to promote sales, make new announcements and tease future content. This glitchy, minimalist stomp quickly tells viewers everything they want to know while the bouncy animations keep them engaged and excited.
Stomp Text Beat Original theme video
Stomp Text Beat
Edit
By CuteRabbit
6s
8
6
10
Make your mark with minimalism by choosing our Stomp Text Beat template. The stylish and impactful text titles transition easily to reveal your logo in a matter of moments, making it an unforgettable opener or closer for your social media or advertising content. You can tailor every element, from the text to the tagline, and create a polished and professional brand representation that’s distinctly yours.
Minimal Stomp Short Red Theme theme video
Minimal Stomp Short
Edit
By CuteRabbit
6s
29
11
8
Appealing Energetic Template To Promote Your Product Or Event Attractively.
