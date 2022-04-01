Elegant Ripple

Showcase your brand with a clean, modern logo reveal. This elegant animation uses smooth concentric ripples, subtle rotating shapes, lens-flare accents, and a refined gradient backdrop to focus attention on your mark and tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, it delivers cinematic polish with minimalist restraint. Easily adjust colors, glows, and background styling, or add your own media with tint and blur options to match your brand. Designed for clarity and impact, this template ensures your logo stands out with premium finesse and effortless customization.