Web Search
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
137.2Kexports
Transform a simple query into a memorable brand moment. This clean, minimalist logo animation opens with a rounded search bar, types in a query, and transitions into a refined logo reveal with a subtle glossy sweep and tagline. Perfect for intros, outros, website promos, and SEO-related content, it keeps focus on your brand with centered composition and smooth, elegant motion. Customize logo, tagline, colors, fonts and background to match your identity. The result is a modern, professional opener that feels familiar, trustworthy and ready for corporate, agency, startup or product branding.
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