Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Web Search - Original - Poster image

Web Search

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Web search
137.2Kexports
rating
Transform a simple query into a memorable brand moment. This clean, minimalist logo animation opens with a rounded search bar, types in a query, and transitions into a refined logo reveal with a subtle glossy sweep and tagline. Perfect for intros, outros, website promos, and SEO-related content, it keeps focus on your brand with centered composition and smooth, elegant motion. Customize logo, tagline, colors, fonts and background to match your identity. The result is a modern, professional opener that feels familiar, trustworthy and ready for corporate, agency, startup or product branding.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us