Web search

Transform a simple query into a memorable brand moment. This clean, minimalist logo animation opens with a rounded search bar, types in a query, and transitions into a refined logo reveal with a subtle glossy sweep and tagline. Perfect for intros, outros, website promos, and SEO-related content, it keeps focus on your brand with centered composition and smooth, elegant motion. Customize logo, tagline, colors, fonts and background to match your identity. The result is a modern, professional opener that feels familiar, trustworthy and ready for corporate, agency, startup or product branding.