Elegant Orb

Showcase your brand with a refined logo animation built from rotating rings, elegant glow, and a smooth gradient backdrop. This minimalist, modern ident is perfect for intros or outros, pairing a bold logo center-frame with an optional tagline below. Easily customize colors for the rings, logo, and text, and add an optional background image or video with tint, blur, and vignette controls. The motion is silky and controlled, featuring a tasteful lens flare that guides the reveal. Use it to introduce your channel, elevate presentations, or punctuate promos with a polished, high-end finish.