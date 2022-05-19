Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Elegant Orb - Original - Poster image

Elegant Orb

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Elegant
Outro
13Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a refined logo animation built from rotating rings, elegant glow, and a smooth gradient backdrop. This minimalist, modern ident is perfect for intros or outros, pairing a bold logo center-frame with an optional tagline below. Easily customize colors for the rings, logo, and text, and add an optional background image or video with tint, blur, and vignette controls. The motion is silky and controlled, featuring a tasteful lens flare that guides the reveal. Use it to introduce your channel, elevate presentations, or punctuate promos with a polished, high-end finish.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us