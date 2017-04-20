Simplex
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
2.3Kexports
Create a sharp, elegant logo animation with a clean, geometric reveal. This minimal centered design builds with concentric rings, subtle pulses, and reflective highlights to frame your brand. Ideal for corporate intros, YouTube openers, presentation titles, and outros. Customize colors, shape styling, and an optional tagline for a polished finish. Smooth motion and balanced symmetry keep attention on your mark while conveying professionalism and precision.
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