Launch your brand in a storm-soaked neon city. This cinematic cyberpunk logo animation blends rain, moonlit skies, bokeh lights and bold glitch distortion for a striking reveal. A scanning beam, code overlays and RGB split amplify the high‑tech aesthetic, while a clean tagline finish seals the message. Easily customize colors, fonts and effects to match your identity. Perfect for intros and outros across tech, gaming and digital content where atmosphere and polish matter.