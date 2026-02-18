Hologram Extrude Reveal

Create a high-impact logo sting with a futuristic hologram aesthetic. This 3D motion graphics template combines extruded depth, HUD interface accents, and a dark neon glow to power a bold brand reveal. Start with a headline, build to your logo, and finish with a tagline—ideal for intros or outros. Easily adjust colors for the hologram, HUD, horizon and text to match your brand. Smooth camera moves, reflection sweeps and layered tech panels deliver a premium, cinematic finish. Perfect for tech, gaming, startups and modern brands seeking a sleek digital identity.