Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Contour Explosion - Original - Poster image

Contour Explosion

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Cinematic
Futuristic
41Kexports
rating
Unleash a bold, cinematic logo reveal powered by neon glow and a sci‑fi energy shockwave. Rotating light contours, volumetric rays, and particle streaks build tension until a brilliant flash unveils your mark. Perfect for intros and outros across trailers, promos, streams, and brand content. Tweak colors, background gradient, and effects to match your identity. Designed for high-impact branding that feels modern, futuristic, and unmistakably premium.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us