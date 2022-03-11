Contour Explosion

Unleash a bold, cinematic logo reveal powered by neon glow and a sci‑fi energy shockwave. Rotating light contours, volumetric rays, and particle streaks build tension until a brilliant flash unveils your mark. Perfect for intros and outros across trailers, promos, streams, and brand content. Tweak colors, background gradient, and effects to match your identity. Designed for high-impact branding that feels modern, futuristic, and unmistakably premium.