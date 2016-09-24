Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Internet Search - Original - Poster image

Internet Search

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Website Promo
53.9Kexports
rating
Show how customers find you with a clean, minimal search-bar logo reveal. This polished animation types a query, clicks a CTA, and transforms into your brandmark and tagline. Ideal for website promo intros, outros, and corporate branding. Customize text, colors, pointer style, fonts, and logo in minutes to match your identity. The centered, clutter-free layout keeps focus on your message, while elegant motion and a familiar UI feel make it instantly relatable. Create a smart, modern first impression for your brand and guide viewers straight to your site.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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Contact Us