Internet Search

Show how customers find you with a clean, minimal search-bar logo reveal. This polished animation types a query, clicks a CTA, and transforms into your brandmark and tagline. Ideal for website promo intros, outros, and corporate branding. Customize text, colors, pointer style, fonts, and logo in minutes to match your identity. The centered, clutter-free layout keeps focus on your message, while elegant motion and a familiar UI feel make it instantly relatable. Create a smart, modern first impression for your brand and guide viewers straight to your site.