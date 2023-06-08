Spectral Viz

Transform any track into a striking sci‑fi showcase. This futuristic music visualizer features a circular spectrum inside a clean HUD, with artist and song titles, optional cover art, a timer and a progress bar. The interface is audio‑reactive and beat‑synced for smooth, eye‑catching motion. Tweak color themes, spectrum styling and background media to match any genre—from ambient to hip‑hop, EDM or rock. It’s fast to set up and easy to brand, delivering polished visuals that keep viewers engaged.