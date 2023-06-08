Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Spectral Viz - Original - Poster image

Spectral Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Futuristic
Digital
HUD
Music
14.1Kexports
rating
Transform any track into a striking sci‑fi showcase. This futuristic music visualizer features a circular spectrum inside a clean HUD, with artist and song titles, optional cover art, a timer and a progress bar. The interface is audio‑reactive and beat‑synced for smooth, eye‑catching motion. Tweak color themes, spectrum styling and background media to match any genre—from ambient to hip‑hop, EDM or rock. It’s fast to set up and easy to brand, delivering polished visuals that keep viewers engaged.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us