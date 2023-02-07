Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bullet Reveal - Original - Poster image

Bullet Reveal

00:14 · 4K (3840x2160) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Cinematic
Destructive
35.8Kexports
rating
Deliver a powerful first impression with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. A bullet streaks through your mark in dramatic slow motion, triggering a shatter of debris and smoke for an epic, trailer-like feel. Designed for dark, moody branding, this template works perfectly as an intro or outro for channels, streams, or promos. Easily add your logo and optional tagline, adjust colors and smoke, and fine-tune highlights for your brand. If you need an intense, destructive reveal with rich atmosphere and polish, this template makes your identity unforgettable.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us