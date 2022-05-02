Luxury Particles & Reflection

Give your brand a premium entrance with a cinematic logo animation crafted for elegance. A field of glowing particles, dramatic light rays and a reflective floor build a polished 3D reveal that feels luxurious and modern. Perfect for intros and outros, it features a centered composition, glossy metallic finish and room for a concise tagline. Optional background media and tasteful letterbox bars add depth and style. Ideal for channels, products, events and high-end branding, this clean, professional logo sting combines 3D motion graphics, sparkles and lens flares for maximum impact.