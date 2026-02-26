Chrome Drop

Make your brand shine with a polished 3D logo animation. A liquid droplet opens the scene, shaping into a glossy chrome mark as soft lens flares and a smooth gradient backdrop illuminate your reveal. Designed for clean, minimal branding, this template excels as an intro or outro across tech, corporate, and creative channels. Easily swap your logo and tagline, fine‑tune reflections, shadows, and flares, and adjust colors to match your identity. Smooth, fluid motion and tasteful lighting keep the focus on your brand while delivering a premium, elegant finish.