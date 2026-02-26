Youtube intro for cooking channel
Chrome Drop - Original - Poster image

Chrome Drop

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Glossy
Outro
8exports
rating
Make your brand shine with a polished 3D logo animation. A liquid droplet opens the scene, shaping into a glossy chrome mark as soft lens flares and a smooth gradient backdrop illuminate your reveal. Designed for clean, minimal branding, this template excels as an intro or outro across tech, corporate, and creative channels. Easily swap your logo and tagline, fine‑tune reflections, shadows, and flares, and adjust colors to match your identity. Smooth, fluid motion and tasteful lighting keep the focus on your brand while delivering a premium, elegant finish.
d3luxxxe profile image
d3luxxxe
Edit
Elegant Glossy 2
By motionaceh
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:07
Elegant Glossy 2 Theme 04 theme video
Luminous Fluid Reveal
By Goldenmotion
Edit
2K
00:07
Luminous Fluid Reveal Original theme video
3D Ribbons
By bbpixel
Edit
00:06
3D Ribbons Original theme video
Stroke Clean Reveal
By Moysher
Edit
00:07
Stroke Clean Reveal Original theme video
Mystery Light Unveil
By 12artlife12
Edit
00:10
Mystery Light Unveil Original theme video
Spotlight
By d3luxxxe
Edit
4K
00:08
Spotlight Original theme video
Glass Zoom Reveal
By TippyTop
Edit
2K
00:08
Glass Zoom Reveal Glow Glass theme video
Minimal Logo Reveal
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:08
Minimal Logo Reveal Original theme video
