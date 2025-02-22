en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Luminous Fluid Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Glass
Liquid
Gloss
Corporate
Flare
Elegant
3D Motion Graphics
Music
More details
Luminous Fluid Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
6exports
7 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Envelop your viewers in elegance with the Luminous Fluid Reveal, a stunning 3D spectacle that brings your brand to life. Glowing particles drift away as your logo, infused with shimmering liquid, radiates sophistication. Customize with your choice of fonts and colors, seamlessly integrating your tagline for an impactful finish. Perfect for captivating intros or majestic brand presentations, this template is your key to polished, high-definition videos.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Dark Glossy Logo Original theme video
Dark Glossy Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
7s
2
3
2
Elegant Dark Glossy Logo rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Liquid Logo Default theme video
Liquid Logo
Edit
By MotionParsec
10s
5
3
12
Liquid Logo is a clean and colorful template that will neatly showcase your brand!
Minimal Waves Original theme video
Minimal Waves
Edit
By Skvifi
7s
27
4
16
Elegant wave ripple. Choose between a background image, gradient background colors or colorize your background media.
Bottle Cap Mockup Original theme video
Bottle Cap Mockup
Edit
By Skvifi
11s
7
6
21
Capture the essence of your product with a touch of sophistication using the Bottle Cap Mockup. The animated journey of your product's cap creates a refined storytelling experience that's bound to impress. Personalization is at your fingertips with options to add logos, taglines, and customize fonts and colors. Ideal for any widescreen-ready content that desires the perfect balance between elegance and information.
Elegant Glossy 2 Theme 04 theme video
Elegant Glossy 2
Edit
By motionaceh
7s
7
3
6
Clean logo with elegant glossy is perfect to show of intro/outro of your company. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
3D Stroke Logo Reveal Original theme video
3D Stroke Logo Reveal
Edit
By LuisBranco
7s
4
4
24
Create a timeless, clean 3D Stroke Logo Reveal with your logo or text! Featuring dozens of high impact options to customize the look and feel of the video with detailed controls over shadows, reflections and other effects. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Revolving Stylish Reveal Original theme video
Revolving Stylish Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
5
3
9
Catch the eye with sophistication and a sleek design using the Revolving Stylish Reveal. Your logo elements come together from all sides, culminating in a stylish central assemble with a suave rotation. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to match your brand's identity. Perfect for a grand reveal, your video will be ready to make its mark as a standalone spectacle or an elegant opener.
Corporate Glass Logo Original theme video
Corporate Glass Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
6s
2
3
4
Simple and clean logo reveal with animating glass effect, the best way to present your corporate logo
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us