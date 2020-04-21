Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Elegant Logo Intro - Original - Poster image

Elegant Logo Intro

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Elegant
Outro
Minimal
2.4Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a sleek, elegant logo reveal. This minimal design builds clean edges into a central panel, accented by refined lens flares and glossy highlights. Smooth 3D motion and a centered composition keep focus on your mark, while a customizable tagline lands with poise. Tweak colors, fonts, and placement to match your identity. Ideal for intros and outros across YouTube, social media, presentations, and corporate branding. Deliver a premium first impression with clarity, confidence, and style.
Shoeeb profile image
Shoeeb
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Shoeeb
Elegant Glossy 2
By motionaceh
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:07
Elegant Glossy 2 Theme 04 theme video
Elegance Logo Flow
By Shoeeb
Edit
4K
00:06
Elegance Logo Flow Original theme video
Elegant
By koma
Edit
00:07
Elegant Original theme video
Glass Zoom Reveal
By TippyTop
Edit
2K
00:08
Glass Zoom Reveal Glow Glass theme video
Stroke of Elegance
By TippyTop
Edit
00:08
Stroke of Elegance Minimal Bright theme video
Elegant Logo
By babayaga
Edit
00:09
Elegant Logo Original theme video
Clean Rotating 3D Logo
By MotionBox
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:06
Clean Rotating 3D Logo Original theme video
Minimal Logo
By MotionParsec
Edit
2K
00:11
Minimal Logo Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us