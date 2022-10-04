Clean Glossy Outline
00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
19.6Kexports
Give your brand a refined entrance with a minimalist, glossy logo animation. Clean contour lines assemble into a sleek 3D badge, accented by subtle glints and a smooth gradient finish. The motion is fluid and elegant, making it perfect for intros or outros. Insert your logo, tailor the colors, and add a concise tagline for a polished, on-brand ident. Designed to keep focus on your mark, this versatile template works across industries and styles while maintaining a premium look.
Themes (3)
Reviews (1)
Similar templates
Best of Shoeeb