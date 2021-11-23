Minimal Logo

Present your brand with a clean, elegant logo animation built for impact. This minimal, cinematic ident uses glossy 3D motion graphics, subtle lens flare and a refined light sweep to reveal your mark with style. It’s ideal for intros and outros, with a centered layout and a discreet tagline field for your URL or slogan. Adjust background, logo and accent colors, choose your font, and achieve a premium, corporate-ready finish in moments. Smooth, fluid animation and a dark, high-contrast palette ensure your logo stands out across any video.