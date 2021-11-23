Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Logo - Original - Poster image

Minimal Logo

00:11 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Elegant
9.6Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a clean, elegant logo animation built for impact. This minimal, cinematic ident uses glossy 3D motion graphics, subtle lens flare and a refined light sweep to reveal your mark with style. It’s ideal for intros and outros, with a centered layout and a discreet tagline field for your URL or slogan. Adjust background, logo and accent colors, choose your font, and achieve a premium, corporate-ready finish in moments. Smooth, fluid animation and a dark, high-contrast palette ensure your logo stands out across any video.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us