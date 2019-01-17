Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Elegant Logo - Original - Poster image

Elegant Logo

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Elegant
Minimal
Outro
21.9Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a sleek, minimal logo animation designed for modern intros and outros. This elegant 3D reveal pairs a glossy, glass-like finish with a soft gradient backdrop and smooth motion. Add your logo and a short tagline to craft a refined opener for presentations, promos, vlogs, or corporate videos. The centered layout, subtle light glints, and reflective floor deliver a premium identity moment that complements any brand style. Clean, versatile, and effortless to customize, it’s an ideal logo animation for professional, polished results.
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Untitled Project
by motminh.1191_nt
very easy !
i think if you want to create a new intro video for your project you should make it on videobolt.net. it's good quality!
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us