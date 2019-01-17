Elegant Logo

Showcase your brand with a sleek, minimal logo animation designed for modern intros and outros. This elegant 3D reveal pairs a glossy, glass-like finish with a soft gradient backdrop and smooth motion. Add your logo and a short tagline to craft a refined opener for presentations, promos, vlogs, or corporate videos. The centered layout, subtle light glints, and reflective floor deliver a premium identity moment that complements any brand style. Clean, versatile, and effortless to customize, it’s an ideal logo animation for professional, polished results.