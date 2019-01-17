Elegant Logo
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
21.9Kexports
Showcase your brand with a sleek, minimal logo animation designed for modern intros and outros. This elegant 3D reveal pairs a glossy, glass-like finish with a soft gradient backdrop and smooth motion. Add your logo and a short tagline to craft a refined opener for presentations, promos, vlogs, or corporate videos. The centered layout, subtle light glints, and reflective floor deliver a premium identity moment that complements any brand style. Clean, versatile, and effortless to customize, it’s an ideal logo animation for professional, polished results.
Reviews (1)
Similar templates
Best of babayaga
by motminh.1191_nt
very easy !
i think if you want to create a new intro video for your project you should make it on videobolt.net. it's good quality!