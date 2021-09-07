Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Chrome Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

3D Chrome Logo Reveal

00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Minimal
3.2Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a crisp 3D chrome logo animation that shines. This minimalist logo reveal features glossy reflections, a subtle floor mirror, and stylish light sweeps to highlight your mark. Easily customize text or swap in your logo, adjust flares, shadows, reflections, and color options to match your brand. Smooth motion and a clean layout make it ideal for intros and outros across channels—from presentations to social and YouTube. A fast, elegant way to give your content a premium edge.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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