Chrome Stroke Logo Reveal
00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
27.2Kexports
Give your brand a polished entrance with a minimal, elegant 3D logo animation. This chrome-styled reveal features smooth camera moves, subtle depth-of-field, reflective surfaces, and tasteful light sweeps for a premium finish. Add a tagline, fine‑tune shadows and reflections, and adjust colors to match your branding. Perfect for intros, outros, or identity stingers, it delivers a clean, corporate-ready look without clutter. Flexible controls make it easy to dial in just the right amount of shine, blur, and glint for your logo or text.
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