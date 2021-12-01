Liquid Logo

Showcase your brand with a clean, liquid-driven logo animation. This minimalist 3D design traces outlines, pours in fluid color, and settles into a glossy, refined mark with an optional tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, it adapts to any brand style with customizable colors, background, and pacing. Smooth motion and elegant finishing touches keep the focus on your identity, while a simple layout ensures legibility and impact. Quick to customize and versatile across industries, this logo reveal elevates your presence with modern fluid motion and a premium finish.