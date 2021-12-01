Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Liquid Logo - Default - Poster image

Liquid Logo

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Liquid
Outro
1.3Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, liquid-driven logo animation. This minimalist 3D design traces outlines, pours in fluid color, and settles into a glossy, refined mark with an optional tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, it adapts to any brand style with customizable colors, background, and pacing. Smooth motion and elegant finishing touches keep the focus on your identity, while a simple layout ensures legibility and impact. Quick to customize and versatile across industries, this logo reveal elevates your presence with modern fluid motion and a premium finish.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us