Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Icon Flip - Original - Poster image

Icon Flip

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
3D motion graphics
4.9Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a crisp, minimal 3D logo animation. Three icon tiles slide and flip in a clean white space, guiding attention to a polished logo reveal with a subtle lens flare and a supporting tagline. The design is elegant, fast, and versatile—ideal for intros, outros, and corporate branding. Easily adjust colors, swap icons, fine‑tune shadows and effects, and personalize the message to match your identity. Smooth motion and a tidy grid layout keep the focus on your mark while delivering a premium, modern feel.
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ludodi
by infolumaecroma
quello che cercavo
stavo cercando un'animazione che fosse divertente ed accattivante allo stesso tempo. questo template è perfetto per le mie esigenze. bravissimi.
Untitled Project
by cthittman
love it
super simple and professional.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us