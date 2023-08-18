Gleaming Logo Reveal

Elevate your brand with a sleek 3D logo animation. This minimalist intro/outro builds your mark from layered extrusions over a refined grid backdrop, accented by a scanning wipe, glossy reflection, and subtle RGB fringe. Customize logo and tagline, select your font, and fine‑tune background, element, and flare colors to match your identity. Designed for clean, elegant branding, it’s perfect for intros, outros, and quick idents across social and video platforms. Responsive layouts ensure your logo looks sharp in widescreen, square, vertical, or portrait formats.