Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Photo Glossy Reveal
Created by Smaille
27exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
4videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introducing the Photo Glossy Reveal template that offers a slick, professional way to introduce your brand. Watch polished photo panels come alive in a choreographed dance, leading to your logo's stylish emergence with a glossy finish. Customize it with your own logo, tagline, colors, images, video, and fonts to curate a tailored look for your business, portfolio, or artistic venture. This template shines on any platform and is ready-to-publish to make an instant impact.
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
9
Embark on a visual journey with our Dynamic 3D Intro template that threads your brand into the digital fabric, one dynamic contour at a time. A full-spin finale and lustrous touches, customizable fonts, and colors culminate in a striking statement, ensnaring your audience's gaze. Engrave your tagline in this masterpiece, ready to launch as your broadcast emblem or an audacious opening act.
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
10
Introducing a modern twist to logo reveals, the Elegant 3D Reveal showcases your logo with an immersive, rotating animation that captivates from the first glance. Tailor the experience with your choice of fonts and colors to complement the gloss effect that highlights your tagline to perfection. This ready-to-publish video will make your brand unforgettable.
By Mr.Rabbit
9s
6
3
11
Reveal your logo with a sophisticated glossy effect. The Glossy 3D Reveal is the perfect way to showcase your brand or logo in a professional and modern way. This animation features a white blueprint floor where the logo is built layer by layer, creating a stunning 3D effect. As the logo is revealed, a glossy sheen reflects light and creates a polished finish that highlights the intricate details of your design. Whether you're launching a new product or service, or simply want to showcase your brand in a fresh and modern way, this animation is sure to impress.
By koma
7s
4
3
8
Modern and clean, the perfect opener for business videos and any YouTube channel that appreciates precision and thoughtfulness. Start the next product release or review video, a presentation, yearly report or online lesson with this classy logo intro, showing the impact of your brand.
By Smaille
8s
2
3
12
Your logo takes the stage with sleek sophistication in our Line Light Reveal template. Watch as glowing lines carve a path across the screen, teasing an air of mystery before your brand is unveiled. With customization options for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, it's the ultimate choice for tech experts, creative mavens, and anyone seeking a polished intro or outro.
By Smaille
13s
2
3
12
Step into the limelight with our Light Gloss Reveal template that's perfect for luxury brands and corporate projects. Soft light reflections dance across the screen, revealing your logo with a polished, glossy finish. With this video, customize the fonts and colors to suit your style and add a tagline for the final touch. Whether it’s an intro or a closing, captivate viewers and showcase your sophistication.
By Moysher
7s
11
5
17
Watch the visual alchemy as two logos merge into one on our Merge Stroke Clean Reveal template. The reveal begins with a sleek extruded line that traces their outlines, transforming them into a unified symbol of your brand's alliance. Tailor the final composite with your tagline, fonts, and brand colors, creating an exclusive reveal that's perfect for any platform. This template is not just a video; it's the story of your brand's evolution.
By Moysher
7s
9
5
15
Dive into a neon-drenched world where logos play an electrifying game of hide and seek with the Merge Neon Reveal. Just one glowing line leads the eye from one brand to the next, culminating in the grand reveal of your own logo, enhanced with your chosen colors and tagline. Entice and engage with this display of brand prowess.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help