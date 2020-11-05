Photo Wall Logo
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 16 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
50.3Kexports
Showcase your brand with a clean, photo‑driven logo reveal. This minimalist, elegant template builds a dynamic photo wall before transitioning to a bold centered logo and website line. Smooth tile animations, subtle camera drift, and a modern gradient background make it perfect for intros and outros across corporate, creative, and personal projects. Easily customize images, colors, and logo to align with your identity and deliver a polished, professional finish in seconds.
Reviews (11)
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by sevenlinsbrasil2017
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by blingauntie
lots to show? perfect!
this template is easy to use to show a lot of material in a short time. great job! thank you <3
by rbalteschwiler
thank you!
i love your work!
by StepIntoGerman
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as i use the paid version, i would expect that the templates don't include the name "videobolt".
by sara2
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very easy
by jeanjmota
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by janinarathje
cool!
very nice
by diego321hurtado
video promocional wauu petshop
fue un video genial
by dodepadua
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very easy to use.
by vcpl11
great
loved it
by NightHawk
easy and professional
i was looking for an easy way to create just the right opening introduction to my videos. with videobolt, i was able to find a template i liked, and then modify with my own assets (logo, pictures, etc.), to create something that was unique to my brand, and allows me to stand proud with my videos.