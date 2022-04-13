Intro Multi Image Logo 2
00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.8Kexports
Launch your brand with a sharp, multi‑image logo reveal. This clean, minimalist design builds a photo grid with smooth, staggered tile animations, then transitions into a bold, extruded wordmark and tagline. Light leaks, lens flares, and vibrant gradients add polish without clutter. Easily swap in your own photos or videos, use a logo or text, and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Perfect for intros, outros, promos, and quick brand bumpers across horizontal or vertical formats.
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