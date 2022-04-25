Intro Multi Image Logo 3 - Horizontal

Showcase your brand with a clean, energetic logo reveal. This minimal intro builds a vibrant photo grid mosaic that transitions into bold, extruded letterforms using a stylish text-mask effect. Smooth slide and tile animations, subtle light leaks, and a centered final layout keep the focus on your logo and tagline. Customize up to 15 photos or clips, switch colors, fonts, and refine the look in seconds. Perfect for intros, outros, promos, and announcements where you want impact without clutter.