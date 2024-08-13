en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Short News Opener - Vertical
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by vivace_studio
32exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
11videos
1image
1audio
Create an immersive experience with the Short News Opener template, where each transition adds a narrative twist. Seamlessly introduce your brand after a dramatic page-turning sequence that sets the stage for your logo. With options to personalize with your media and colors, make your reveal as unique as your brand and ready for your audience.
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
By milinkovic
12s
26
14
13
Create a vivid visual journey with 'Dynamic Media Journey,' the epitome of storytelling finesse. This slideshow template invites your audience into a world where your images and videos come alive. Customize with your logo and brand colors to narrate your unique story, whether it's to propel your marketing strategy or to present ideas with unmatched clarity and impact.
By Harchenko
15s
26
13
6
Stunning dynamic After Effects template with slow-moving images and modern text animations. A cool way to show off your sports, fashion, traveling, vacations, birthdays, friends and family photos or as an introduction to your TV shows, commercials, promotions and events videos.
By Harchenko
12s
31
12
11
Stripes Opener is a bold looking and dynamically animated template with powerful text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This video template contains 5 image/video placeholders and 4 editable text layers and a logo or text outro. A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
By Harchenko
13s
27
13
14
A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos.
By themediastock
15s
21
7
4
Present your fashion on Instagram with this modern slideshow!
By _27
14s
11
9
6
Light and beautiful slideshow for Makeup Stories. The project was created for video and photo of Beauty Stories, promo, new collections and product. Change the color for each scene. The project includes 4 mediaholders, 3 text 1 logo. Use this template to create a Beauty of Spring Stories. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By themediastock
15s
25
8
11
Present your fashion on Instagram with this modern slideshow!
By themediastock
15s
21
10
12
Promote your Real Estate on Instagram with this story.
Menu
Templates
Solutions