Post
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
11videos
1image
1audio
Create an immersive experience with the Short News Opener template, where each transition adds a narrative twist. Seamlessly introduce your brand after a dramatic page-turning sequence that sets the stage for your logo. With options to personalize with your media and colors, make your reveal as unique as your brand and ready for your audience.
Dynamic Media Journey - Post Original theme video
Dynamic Media Journey - Post
Edit
By milinkovic
12s
26
14
13
Create a vivid visual journey with 'Dynamic Media Journey,' the epitome of storytelling finesse. This slideshow template invites your audience into a world where your images and videos come alive. Customize with your logo and brand colors to narrate your unique story, whether it's to propel your marketing strategy or to present ideas with unmatched clarity and impact.
Photo Opener - Post Original theme video
Photo Opener - Post
Edit
By Harchenko
15s
26
13
6
Stunning dynamic After Effects template with slow-moving images and modern text animations. A cool way to show off your sports, fashion, traveling, vacations, birthdays, friends and family photos or as an introduction to your TV shows, commercials, promotions and events videos.
Strips Opener - Post Original theme video
Strips Opener - Post
Edit
By Harchenko
12s
31
12
11
Stripes Opener is a bold looking and dynamically animated template with powerful text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This video template contains 5 image/video placeholders and 4 editable text layers and a logo or text outro. A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
Mirror Opener - Photo Intro - Post Original theme video
Mirror Opener - Photo Intro - Post
Edit
By Harchenko
13s
27
13
14
A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos.
Modern News Opener - Post Original theme video
Modern News Opener - Post
Edit
By Harchenko
12s
27
12
18
Modern News Opener is a stylish template that contains 5 text placeholders, 5 media placeholders and a logo or text placeholder.
Business Media Reveal - Post Original theme video
Business Media Reveal - Post
Edit
By milinkovic
10s
25
6
7
Unlock the full potential of your brand appearance with the 'Business Media Reveal' template. It offers an experience of elegance and motion, promising to make your introduction unforgettable. Customize the unveiling of your logo with your media, fonts, and colors and watch as the seamless transitions captivate your audience on every device.
Luxury Opener - Post Original theme video
Luxury Opener - Post
Edit
By Harchenko
10s
3
5
10
Luxury Opener is a luxury template with a stylish design. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, setup color and render. This template contains 3 editable text layers and 1 logo placeholder. It can be a perfect entry into your projects for awards ceremonies, presentations and any other creative ideas of yours.
Glitch Instagram Stories 1 - Post Original theme video
Glitch Instagram Stories 1 - Post
Edit
By themediastock
15s
22
7
14
Glitchy Instagram story for your tech followers!
