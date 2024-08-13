en
Short News Opener - Post
Create an immersive experience with the Short News Opener template, where each transition adds a narrative twist. Seamlessly introduce your brand after a dramatic page-turning sequence that sets the stage for your logo. With options to personalize with your media and colors, make your reveal as unique as your brand and ready for your audience.
By milinkovic
Create a vivid visual journey with 'Dynamic Media Journey,' the epitome of storytelling finesse. This slideshow template invites your audience into a world where your images and videos come alive. Customize with your logo and brand colors to narrate your unique story, whether it's to propel your marketing strategy or to present ideas with unmatched clarity and impact.
By Harchenko
Stunning dynamic After Effects template with slow-moving images and modern text animations. A cool way to show off your sports, fashion, traveling, vacations, birthdays, friends and family photos or as an introduction to your TV shows, commercials, promotions and events videos.
By Harchenko
Stripes Opener is a bold looking and dynamically animated template with powerful text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This video template contains 5 image/video placeholders and 4 editable text layers and a logo or text outro. A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
By Harchenko
A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos.
By Harchenko
Modern News Opener is a stylish template that contains 5 text placeholders, 5 media placeholders and a logo or text placeholder.
By milinkovic
Unlock the full potential of your brand appearance with the 'Business Media Reveal' template. It offers an experience of elegance and motion, promising to make your introduction unforgettable. Customize the unveiling of your logo with your media, fonts, and colors and watch as the seamless transitions captivate your audience on every device.
By Harchenko
Luxury Opener is a luxury template with a stylish design. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, setup color and render. This template contains 3 editable text layers and 1 logo placeholder. It can be a perfect entry into your projects for awards ceremonies, presentations and any other creative ideas of yours.
By themediastock
Glitchy Instagram story for your tech followers!
