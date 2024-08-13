en
Short News Opener - Square
Created by vivace_studio
27exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
11videos
1image
1audio
Create an immersive experience with the Short News Opener template, where each transition adds a narrative twist. Seamlessly introduce your brand after a dramatic page-turning sequence that sets the stage for your logo. With options to personalize with your media and colors, make your reveal as unique as your brand and ready for your audience.
