8 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
11videos
1image
1audio
Create an immersive experience with the Short News Opener template, where each transition adds a narrative twist. Seamlessly introduce your brand after a dramatic page-turning sequence that sets the stage for your logo. With options to personalize with your media and colors, make your reveal as unique as your brand and ready for your audience.
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Dynamic Media Journey - Square Original theme video
Dynamic Media Journey - Square
Edit
By milinkovic
12s
25
14
13
Create a vivid visual journey with 'Dynamic Media Journey,' the epitome of storytelling finesse. This slideshow template invites your audience into a world where your images and videos come alive. Customize with your logo and brand colors to narrate your unique story, whether it's to propel your marketing strategy or to present ideas with unmatched clarity and impact.
Modern Instagram Story 13 Square Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 13 Square
Edit
By themediastock
15s
21
5
8
Present your fashion on Instagram with this modern slideshow!
Photo Opener - Square Original theme video
Photo Opener - Square
Edit
By Harchenko
15s
26
13
6
Stunning dynamic After Effects template with slow-moving images and modern text animations. A cool way to show off your sports, fashion, traveling, vacations, birthdays, friends and family photos or as an introduction to your TV shows, commercials, promotions and events videos.
Strips Opener - Square Original theme video
Strips Opener - Square
Edit
By Harchenko
12s
31
12
11
Stripes Opener is a bold looking and dynamically animated template with powerful text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This video template contains 5 image/video placeholders and 4 editable text layers and a logo or text outro. A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
Mirror Opener - Photo Intro - Square Original theme video
Mirror Opener - Photo Intro - Square
Edit
By Harchenko
13s
27
13
14
A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos.
Modern Instagram Story 16 Square Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 16 Square
Edit
By themediastock
15s
21
7
9
Present your fashion on Instagram with this modern slideshow!
Modern Instagram Story 11 Square Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 11 Square
Edit
By themediastock
15s
21
7
4
Present your fashion on Instagram with this modern slideshow!
Travel Stomp Square Original theme video
Travel Stomp Square
Edit
By Skvifi
7s
21
28
30
Promote your travel deals and promotions across all social media and video marketing platforms with an animated promo video. Add your images, customize the text and adapt colors to fit your branding, style, and special offer. Available in 3 formats.
