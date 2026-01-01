Logotipo metálico 3D
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
CHAMPION AUTHOR
tarazz
Motion Designer with over 7 years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy exploring my passion for electronic music by writing my own tracks. I continually seek fresh creative challenges and openings that foster my professional development within my domain.
Browse templates
4.6
2,600+ reviews
Format
16:9
9:16
4:5
1:1
Resolution
Duration
tarazz's templates
Start browsing by template type
Intro
Music visualization
Lyric video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockup
Story video
Logo animation
Outro
Motion title
Transparent
Subscribe animation
Animated background
Stream elements
PORTFOLIO
Beyond tarazz
Our world of talent doesn’t stop here. Uncover more creative brilliance!
COMMUNITY
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help