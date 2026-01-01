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CHAMPION AUTHOR

tarazz

Motion Designer with over 7 years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy exploring my passion for electronic music by writing my own tracks. I continually seek fresh creative challenges and openings that foster my professional development within my domain.
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Intro
Music visualization
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PORTFOLIO
GrooveScope
By tarazz
Edit
4K
GrooveScope Original theme video
Through The Stars
By tarazz
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2K
Through The Stars Original theme video
Tranquil Waves Background
By tarazz
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2K · 60fps
00:20
Tranquil Waves Background new theme video
Universal Visualizer
By tarazz
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2K
Universal Visualizer Original theme video
Travel Logo Opener
By tarazz
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2K
00:10
Travel Logo Opener Original theme video
Popcorn Titles
By tarazz
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2K
00:15
Popcorn Titles Title 1 theme video
Kinetic Text Background
By tarazz
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2K · 60fps
00:20
Kinetic Text Background Original theme video
3D Flip Showcase
By tarazz
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2K
00:16
3D Flip Showcase Original theme video
Music Player Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K · 60fps
Music Player Lyrics Original theme video
Heavy Bass Visualizer
By tarazz
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2K
Heavy Bass Visualizer Original theme video
Vinyl Record Infinity Loop
By tarazz
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2K
00:10
Vinyl Record Infinity Loop 12323 theme video
Magic Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Magic Lyrics Original theme video
Burning TV VHS Opener
By tarazz
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2K
00:30
Burning TV VHS Opener Original theme video
Simple Vinyl Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Simple Vinyl Lyrics Original theme video
Luminous Lyrics Flow
By tarazz
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2K
Luminous Lyrics Flow Original theme video
Coding Terminal Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Coding Terminal Lyrics Original theme video
Energy Particles Reveal
By tarazz
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00:10
Energy Particles Reveal Original theme video
Cloth Intro
By tarazz
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4K
00:07
Cloth Intro Original theme video
Cosmic Lines Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Cosmic Lines Lyrics Original theme video
Rhythmic Kaleidoscope Visualizer
By tarazz
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2K
Rhythmic Kaleidoscope Visualizer Original theme video
Tunnel Vision
By tarazz
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2K
Tunnel Vision Original theme video
Cassette Player Visualizer
By tarazz
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2K
Cassette Player Visualizer Original theme video
Spinning Vinyl Record Visualizer
By tarazz
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2K
Spinning Vinyl Record Visualizer Original theme video
Night Ride Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Night Ride Lyrics Original theme video
Simple Vinyl Visualizer
By tarazz
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2K
Simple Vinyl Visualizer Original theme video
Digital Marketing Conference
By tarazz
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2K
00:27
Digital Marketing Conference Original theme video
Infinite Paper Lyrics
By tarazz
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Infinite Paper Lyrics Original theme video
Wildfire Words
By tarazz
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2K
00:10
Wildfire Words Original theme video
Retro Vibes Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Retro Vibes Lyrics Original theme video
Sketch Intro
By tarazz
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2K
00:10
Sketch Intro Original theme video
Modern Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Modern Lyrics Original theme video
Hellfire Reveal
By tarazz
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2K
00:12
Hellfire Reveal Original Fire theme video
Burning TV Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Burning TV Lyrics Original theme video
Death Laser Eyes
By tarazz
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Death Laser Eyes Original theme video
City Windows
By tarazz
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2K
City Windows Original theme video
Instagram Threads
By tarazz
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2K
00:10
Instagram Threads Original theme video
CS 2 Stream Screen
By tarazz
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00:10
CS 2 Stream Screen Original theme video
Soccer Stream Screen
By tarazz
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00:10
Soccer Stream Screen Original theme video
Pulsing Spheres
By tarazz
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2K
Pulsing Spheres Original theme video
Big Business
By tarazz
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2K
00:37
Big Business Original theme video
Street Opener
By tarazz
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2K
00:25
Street Opener Original theme video
Windowbeat
By tarazz
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2K
Windowbeat Original theme video
CS:GO Stream Screen
By tarazz
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2K
00:10
CS:GO Stream Screen Original theme video
Rhytmic Spheres Visualizer
By tarazz
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Rhytmic Spheres Visualizer Original theme video
Grunge Mixtape
By tarazz
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Grunge Mixtape Original theme video
Vinyl Chill Vibes
By tarazz
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2K
Vinyl Chill Vibes Close Up 2x theme video
Groovescope Lyrics
By tarazz
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4K
Groovescope Lyrics Lyrics Left Paragraph theme video
Energy Drink Promo Mockup
By tarazz
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2K
00:16
Energy Drink Promo Mockup Original theme video
Album Cover Mockup
By tarazz
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2K
Album Cover Mockup Original theme video
Metalic Waves
By tarazz
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Metalic Waves Original theme video
Grunge Typewriter Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Grunge Typewriter Lyrics Original theme video
Techno Cube Visualizer
By tarazz
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2K
Techno Cube Visualizer Original theme video
Modern Motivational Opener
By tarazz
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2K
01:08
Modern Motivational Opener Original theme video
Metalic Waves Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Metalic Waves Lyrics Original theme video
Lofi Journey Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Lofi Journey Lyrics Original theme video
Hellfire Halo
By tarazz
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Hellfire Halo hellfire halo theme video
World of Warcraft Webcam Overlay
By tarazz
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00:10
World of Warcraft Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Burnt Bars Lyrics
By tarazz
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Burnt Bars Lyrics Logo on fire theme video
Burning TV Visualizer
By tarazz
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2K
Burning TV Visualizer Original theme video
3D Vinyl Visualizer
By tarazz
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4K
3D Vinyl Visualizer Original theme video
GTA 5 Webcam Overlay
By tarazz
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00:10
GTA 5 Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Iridescent Vinyl Visualizer
By tarazz
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4K
Iridescent Vinyl Visualizer Original theme video
Under The Ice Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Under The Ice Lyrics Original theme video
Dota 2 Stream Screen
By tarazz
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00:10
Dota 2 Stream Screen Original theme video
Matrix Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Matrix Lyrics Original theme video
CyberReactor Visualizer
By tarazz
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2K
CyberReactor Visualizer Original theme video
Verse Album Lyrics
By tarazz
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Verse Album Lyrics Video theme video
Cassette Player Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Cassette Player Lyrics Original theme video
Rhytmic Realms
By tarazz
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Rhytmic Realms Original theme video
Windows XP Lyrics
By tarazz
Edit
2K · 60fps
Windows XP Lyrics Layout 2 theme video
Winamp Visualizer
By tarazz
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4K
Winamp Visualizer Original theme video
Skull Headbanger
By tarazz
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2K
Skull Headbanger Original theme video
Falling Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Falling Lyrics Original theme video
Cosmetic Product Mockup 2
By tarazz
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00:15
Cosmetic Product Mockup 2 Original theme video
Infinite Wood Wall Lyrics
By tarazz
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Infinite Wood Wall Lyrics Original theme video
Simple Vinyl Visualizer 2
By tarazz
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2K
Simple Vinyl Visualizer 2 Original theme video
Mech Soldier Visualizer
By tarazz
Edit
2K
Mech Soldier Visualizer Theme 2 theme video
Burning TV VHS Reveal
By tarazz
Edit
2K
00:10
Burning TV VHS Reveal Original theme video
Audiophile's Delight
By tarazz
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2K
Audiophile's Delight Original theme video
Aloe Skin Care Product
By tarazz
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2K
00:10
Aloe Skin Care Product Original theme video
Pixel Player
By tarazz
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2K
Pixel Player Original theme video
Minecraft Alert Overlay
By tarazz
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00:10
Minecraft Alert Overlay Original theme video
Robot Warrior Visualizer
By tarazz
Edit
2K
Robot Warrior Visualizer Theme 2 theme video
RetroVerse Player Lyrics
By tarazz
Edit
2K · 60fps
RetroVerse Player Lyrics Original theme video
Modern Record Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Modern Record Lyrics Original theme video
Cozy Room Visualizer
By tarazz
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4K
Cozy Room Visualizer Original theme video
Movie Trailer Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Movie Trailer Lyrics Original theme video
React Wall Visualizer
By tarazz
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2K
React Wall Visualizer Original theme video
Bloody Reveal
By tarazz
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2K
00:10
Bloody Reveal Original theme video
Refracted Cube Visualizer
By tarazz
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2K
Refracted Cube Visualizer Original theme video
Aegis of Champions Reveal
By tarazz
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:10
Aegis of Champions Reveal Original theme video
Iridescent Vinyl Lyrics
By tarazz
Edit
4K
Iridescent Vinyl Lyrics Original theme video
Lambo Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Lambo Lyrics Original theme video
Audio Fusion
By tarazz
Edit
2K
Audio Fusion 1233 theme video
Modern Magazine Visualizer
By tarazz
Edit
2K
Modern Magazine Visualizer new orig theme video
Cosmetic Tube Mockup
By tarazz
Edit
2K
00:15
Cosmetic Tube Mockup Original theme video
Spinning Vinyl Record Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Spinning Vinyl Record Lyrics Original theme video
Asteroid Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Asteroid Lyrics Original theme video
Scattered Lyrics
By tarazz
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2K
Scattered Lyrics Original theme video
Graffity Wall Lyrics
By tarazz
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Graffity Wall Lyrics Going Left theme video
Floral Reveal
By tarazz
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2K
00:10
Floral Reveal Original theme video
Cosmetic Cans Mockup
By tarazz
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2K
00:10
Cosmetic Cans Mockup Original theme video
LoFi Girl Visualizer
By tarazz
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4K
LoFi Girl Visualizer Original theme video
Skin Care Set Mockup
By tarazz
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2K
00:09
Skin Care Set Mockup Original theme video
Songspell Landscape Lyrics
By tarazz
Edit
2K
Songspell Landscape Lyrics Original theme video

Beyond tarazz

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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us