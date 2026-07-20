Vinyl Chill Vibes

Bring your music to life with a photorealistic vinyl turntable visualizer. This template displays song and artist info beside a spinning record, complete with a clean progress bar and time readout. Choose between progress or spectrum visuals, fine‑tune display styles, and tailor colors and ambiance for your brand. Subtle dust particles, warm lighting, and shallow depth of field create an intimate, cozy vibe that suits any genre. Ideal for track teasers, releases, and channel uploads—simply add your audio and artwork and export a polished, ready‑to‑share music video.