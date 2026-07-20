Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vinyl Chill Vibes - Original - Poster image

Vinyl Chill Vibes

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Photorealistic
Music
Vinyl record
Rotation
7exports
rating
Bring your music to life with a photorealistic vinyl turntable visualizer. This template displays song and artist info beside a spinning record, complete with a clean progress bar and time readout. Choose between progress or spectrum visuals, fine‑tune display styles, and tailor colors and ambiance for your brand. Subtle dust particles, warm lighting, and shallow depth of field create an intimate, cozy vibe that suits any genre. Ideal for track teasers, releases, and channel uploads—simply add your audio and artwork and export a polished, ready‑to‑share music video.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us