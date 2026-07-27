Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Scattered Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Scattered Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Minimal
Music
Background media
Kinetic typography
12exports
rating
Turn your song into a captivating lyric video with scattered kinetic typography that pulses to the beat. This template keeps focus on the words with a blurred background image, smooth fades, and subtle drift, while key phrases pop for emphasis. It adapts to your full track length, supports easy lyric import, and reacts to music for rhythmic highlights. Ideal for singles, album drops, and social uploads, it blends minimal design with bold, readable type. Add your audio, background image, and colors, then export a sharp, engaging lyric video ready to share.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us