Scattered Lyrics

Turn your song into a captivating lyric video with scattered kinetic typography that pulses to the beat. This template keeps focus on the words with a blurred background image, smooth fades, and subtle drift, while key phrases pop for emphasis. It adapts to your full track length, supports easy lyric import, and reacts to music for rhythmic highlights. Ideal for singles, album drops, and social uploads, it blends minimal design with bold, readable type. Add your audio, background image, and colors, then export a sharp, engaging lyric video ready to share.