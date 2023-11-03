Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Under The Ice Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Under The Ice Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 font
Lyric video
Winter
Music visualization
Music
Frost
10.8Kexports
rating
Create an evocative lyric video wrapped in an icy atmosphere. This template pairs slow, cinematic motion with a frosted under-ice look, drifting snow particles, and clean centered typography. Ideal for music releases, teasers, or visualizers that need a cool, winter mood. Easily import lyrics, sync with your track, and fine-tune font size, line breaks, and colors for perfect readability. Subtle blur and vignette guide attention to the words while the background quietly shimmers. Deliver a polished, minimalist, and atmospheric visual that keeps the focus on your song and story.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us