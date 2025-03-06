en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Winamp Visualizer

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
4K
Landscape
Audio Equipment
Screen
Retro
Digital
3D Motion Graphics
Music
More details
Winamp Visualizer - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
tarazz profile image
Created by tarazz
11exports
Up to 2h
4K (3840x2160)
24fps
1song
1image
3texts
1font
Elevate your music with a visually stunning display that echoes the classic Winamp player. Our template features a 3D player immersed in a minimalistic, futuristic backdrop with reactive light bands and shimmering effects. Customize with your logo, text, and colors, creating the perfect accompaniment for your next hit on any display.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of tarazz
LoFi Girl Visualizer Original theme video
LoFi Girl Visualizer
Edit
By tarazz
2h
6
4
19
Introducing the Lo-Fi Girl Visualizer. It's perfect for giving your music videos an extra edge. This template is designed to capture the essence of the lo-fi genre with its vintage, retro-inspired visuals and chilled-out vibe. With easy-to-use controls, you can adjust the parameters of the visualizer to create a customized look that perfectly complements your music.
Cassette Lyrics Originall theme video
Cassette Lyrics
Edit
By Shoeeb
2h
7
4
32
Set the stage for your music with a twist of nostalgia using our Cassette Lyrics template. A vintage cassette tape spins to the rhythm of your track, its digital screen pulsing with the beat. Seamlessly customize with your logo, lyrics, and brand colors to enhance any song or performance, ready to publish on your favorite streaming platforms.
Screen Display Lyrics Crt Tv theme video
Screen Display Lyrics
Edit
By TippyTop
2h
3
6
41
Embark on a visual odyssey with our innovative Screen Display Lyrics Video template, where your lyrics come to life on a trio of distinctive screens—Crt TV, Flat TV, and Curve Monitor. Immerse your audience in the nostalgic glow of a Crt TV, the sleek brilliance of a Flat TV, and the immersive curvature of a Curve Monitor, all enveloped in an atmospheric darkness. Tailored for musicians and content creators alike, this visually striking template is designed to elevate your presence in the digital realm. With the flexibility to customize text and colors, you can ensure your song not only hits the right notes but captivates your audience on social media.
Old PC Visualizer - Horizontal Original theme video
Old PC Visualizer - Horizontal
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
3
4
24
For your Synthwave.
Old Screen Original theme video
Old Screen
Edit
By mocarg
2h
4
3
9
This old school disp[lay will give your tunes an added nostalgia effect.
Drop Original theme video
Drop
Edit
By Skvifi
2h
5
5
22
“Music is the universal language of mankind.” Drop is one of our most versatile music visualizers, perfect for making eye-popping videos from your songs. It features a strong geometric reactor element, but it's truly defined by the image or video background. This music visualizer produces great visuals with everything from deep house to heavy drones. What are you waiting for? Have a test drive for free and start making your music videos on the go!
Cozy Room Visualizer Original theme video
Cozy Room Visualizer
Edit
By tarazz
2h
7
5
20
Introducing the "Cozy Room Visualizer" template, a charming and unique way to showcase your music! This template features a girl sitting in a cozy room, doing homework, and listening to your music. With its warm and inviting aesthetic, the Cozy Room Visualizer is perfect for promoting your music in a fresh and creative way. Customizable background layers allow you to create a personalized look for your visualizer, whether you want to showcase your branding or simply set the mood for your music. The visualizer itself reacts to your music, creating an immersive experience that your audience won't forget. Whether you're a musician looking to promote your work, a music producer creating a visualizer for a client, or simply someone who loves creating visually stunning content, the Cozy Room Visualizer template is the perfect choice. So why wait? Choose the Cozy Room Visualizer template today and bring your music to life in a whole new way!
Typo Drop Original theme video
Typo Drop
Edit
By Skvifi
2h
7
4
20
Typo Drop is a typography based music visualizer. Enter your stage or song name and watch your beats drip from the letters. Use dozens of ready-made color and style themes, or upload your own image or video background. Create music videos from your browser in minutes.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us