Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Through The Stars - Original - Poster image

Through The Stars

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 images · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
Background media
19Kexports
rating
Elevate your releases with a cosmic, audio‑reactive music visualizer. This template surrounds your track with a glowing starfield and dynamic light trails that pulse to the beat. Showcase your cover art, artist and title, and keep viewers engaged with a timeline indicator—all in a clean, modern layout that fits widescreen, square, and vertical exports. Customize star and streak colors, tweak motion response, and let the visuals amplify your sound for YouTube, social media, or teasers. If you want your music to look as good as it sounds, this visualizer delivers energy, clarity, and a polished, professional vibe.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us