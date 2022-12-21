Through The Stars

Elevate your releases with a cosmic, audio‑reactive music visualizer. This template surrounds your track with a glowing starfield and dynamic light trails that pulse to the beat. Showcase your cover art, artist and title, and keep viewers engaged with a timeline indicator—all in a clean, modern layout that fits widescreen, square, and vertical exports. Customize star and streak colors, tweak motion response, and let the visuals amplify your sound for YouTube, social media, or teasers. If you want your music to look as good as it sounds, this visualizer delivers energy, clarity, and a polished, professional vibe.