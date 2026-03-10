Youtube intro for cooking channel
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Album Photo Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Verse Album Lyrics

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 10 videos · 2 texts · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Scrapbook
Music
Photo print
11exports
rating
Turn your song into a heartfelt lyric video with a warm photo‑album aesthetic. This template showcases your lyrics on Polaroid‑style frames laid over a wood tabletop, with gentle camera drift, soft vignette and subtle dust for atmosphere. Easily add your track, import subtitles, and drop in favorite photos for a scrapbook‑inspired slideshow. Customize colors, frame tints and typography to match your music and brand. Ideal for music releases, visualizers and social posts where storytelling matters, it blends a cozy, minimal look with smooth transitions for a timeless presentation.
tarazz profile image
tarazz
Edit
