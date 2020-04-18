Travel Instagram Story 10

Turn your moments into a charming polaroid-style Instagram Story. This vertical slideshow layers photo prints in a relaxed scrapbook look, paired with clean, minimal typography and a typewriter-style URL. Swap in your images, update captions, and match colors to your brand. The warm, paper-textured background and gentle motion create a cozy vibe that suits travel, lifestyle, and personal highlights alike. Perfect for quick promos or storytelling when you want something simple, tasteful, and eye-catching.