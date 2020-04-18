Travel Instagram Story 14

Create a polished vertical story that puts your visuals and headlines front and center. This minimal, geometric design uses smooth curved panels, clean typography, and seamless slide-ins to frame your message. Add multiple images, tailor the headlines and subheads, and fine‑tune colors, fonts and shape opacity to match your brand. A subtle bottom arrow hints at a swipe action, making it ideal for quick promos, announcements, or highlights. Perfect for social stories and short vertical ads when you need a stylish, clutter‑free look that’s fast to edit and easy to reuse.