Travel Instagram Story 14
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
260exports
Create a polished vertical story that puts your visuals and headlines front and center. This minimal, geometric design uses smooth curved panels, clean typography, and seamless slide-ins to frame your message. Add multiple images, tailor the headlines and subheads, and fine‑tune colors, fonts and shape opacity to match your brand. A subtle bottom arrow hints at a swipe action, making it ideal for quick promos, announcements, or highlights. Perfect for social stories and short vertical ads when you need a stylish, clutter‑free look that’s fast to edit and easy to reuse.
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