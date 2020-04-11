Travel Instagram Story 5

Make striking vertical stories in minutes with a clean, brush‑stroke look. This minimal slideshow highlights your photos with smooth paint reveals, clear typography, and a flexible black‑and‑white aesthetic. Perfect for promos, travel recaps, or quick announcements, it’s built for 9:16 platforms. Easily swap images, edit headline and supporting text, adjust stroke, background and transition colors, and choose your font and soundtrack. Deliver a stylish, branded story that stands out without clutter—fast, modern, and ready for any vertical feed.