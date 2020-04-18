Travel Instagram Story 8

Showcase your message in a clean, vertical story format. This minimal promo slideshow features smooth shape-based reveals, bold color, and legible centered titles. Replace photos across multiple scenes, edit headline, subtitle and a link, and fine‑tune overlay color and opacity for perfect contrast. Toggle the small arrow indicator, adjust palette, and set your preferred font to match your brand. Ideal for quick travel, lifestyle, product or event highlights, it exports perfectly for social stories and reels. Get professional results in minutes—no complex setup required.