Travel Instagram Story 17

Showcase your message with a stylish story-ready slideshow. This minimal, painterly template pairs bold brush strokes with smooth photo zooms and gentle fades. Customize headline, subtext, and a call-to-action, switch fonts, and pick your accent color to match your brand. Drop in your photos to build a sleek vertical sequence that’s ideal for promos, highlights, or lifestyle moments. The centered composition keeps your message clear and readable while the brush textures add handcrafted character.