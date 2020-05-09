Travel Instagram Story 17
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
119exports
Showcase your message with a stylish story-ready slideshow. This minimal, painterly template pairs bold brush strokes with smooth photo zooms and gentle fades. Customize headline, subtext, and a call-to-action, switch fonts, and pick your accent color to match your brand. Drop in your photos to build a sleek vertical sequence that’s ideal for promos, highlights, or lifestyle moments. The centered composition keeps your message clear and readable while the brush textures add handcrafted character.
Pack (17)
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