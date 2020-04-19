Travel Instagram Story 2

Create a sleek, vertical Instagram Story promo with a clean, minimal look. This template features a full-screen image slideshow, a crisp headline banner, and a subtle swipe-up arrow for a clear call to action. Customize images, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Smooth camera drifts, gentle slide-ins, and a typewriter-style URL keep attention on your message. Perfect for product teasers, travel moments, or lifestyle highlights, this modern 9:16 design helps you tell a concise story and convert viewers quickly.